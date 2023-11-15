12-year-old missing in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young girl from Madison has not been seen since last week.

Danielle Noble, 12, was last seen in Madison on Nov. 7, 2023, and has been declared missing.

Noble is 5′ tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

She could be traveling out of state, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Danielle Noble (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

If you have any information, call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.