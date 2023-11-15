Beautiful November weather!

The warm stretch continues
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
  • Highs in the 60s today
  • Getting cooler by Friday
  • Quiet weekend weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful mid-November weather is on the way for today. High pressure will remain in control, bringing lots of sunshine, but the wind will be much lighter today than yesterday. High temperatures are anticipated in the lower to middle 60s across the southern part of the state which is 15 to 20° above average.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

We will have a frontal boundary approaching from the northwest, but that front will stall out and then move back to the north as a warm front. This is going to allow another warm day coming up for tomorrow. As a matter of fact, high temperatures may even be a degree or two warmer on Thursday than today.

Looking Ahead...

Eventually, a stronger cold front will enter from the northwest. That will pass through the region Thursday night. Behind the front, temperatures will fall significantly. High temperatures by Friday will be at least 20° cooler than the highs. We are expecting on Thursday.

Dry weather is anticipated into the weekend though with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures during the weekend are expected to be right around 50°.

