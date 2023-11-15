Chevrolet app turns off vehicle involved in Janesville police chase

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The vehicle involved in a police chase Tuesday in Janesville was able to be turned off remotely using the automaker’s app, police explained.

The vehicle the 54-year-old was driving was believed to be stolen, the Janesville Police Department reported, and was spotted around noon by Street Crimes Unit officers.

Thanks to GPS monitoring, police said they could secretively watch the vehicle’s movements while waiting for the right time to arrest the man driving.

Police spotted him later, saying he got into the vehicle and drove away. Officers chased him, but noted the pursuit was called off pretty quickly.

The suspect drove out of Janesville, and was tracked by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. They followed the vehicle covertly, eventually having it shut off off with the tap of the Chevrolet Application.

Authorities arrested the 54-year-old Janesville man just east of Indianford on Hwy M, and took him to the Rock County Jail. He faces two counts of fleeing an officer, obstructing, and trespass to land.

Police noted the suspect had a felony warrant through probation and parole, and was wanted for a police chase on Nov. 10.

