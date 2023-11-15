Devin Carter scores 21 to help Providence beat Wisconsin 72-59 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 21 points, Bryce Hopkins added 16 points and Providence beat Wisconsin 72-59 on Tuesday night in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Friars moved to 5-1 all-time against the Badgers, including a 58-57 victory on Dec. 11, 1995 in the last game of the series played in Providence.

Providence made five 3-pointers during a 17-2 run to build an early 27-9 lead. Wisconsin went 4 of 21 from the field in the opening 11 minutes, with a scoring drought of four minutes, 25 seconds. The Friars led 37-21 at halftime after holding the Badgers to 27% shooting.

Providence scored eight of the opening 10 points of the second half for a 45-23 lead. Wisconsin didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until the 16:11 mark.

Jayden Pierre and Josh Oduro each scored 13 points for Providence (3-0). Pierre, coming off a career-high 16 points on Saturday, scored 11 points in the opening 12 minutes and Carter added 12 first-half points.

AJ Storr scored 22 points for Wisconsin (1-2), which was coming off an 80-70 loss to No. 9 Tennessee on Friday. John Blackwell scored 11 points.

Providence travels to Nassau, Bahamas to play Kansas State on Friday in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Wisconsin hosts Robert Morris on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Wisconsin's Maema Njongmeta (55) reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of an...
Wisconsin, Nebraska finding identities around first-year head coaches
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown ahead of Rutgers defensive backs...
Kickoff for Wisconsin-Minnesota announced
Wisconsin volleyball vs. Nebraska.
Wisconsin volleyball slips to no. 3
Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.
Hockey Town, USA: Badger teams ranked no. 1