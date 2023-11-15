DPI releases 2022-23 accountability report cards for Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About 94% of public school districts in Wisconsin met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations when it came to accountability scorecards for the 2022-23 school year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced on Tuesday.

DPI released its school and district accountability report cards for the past school year, which includes data in four areas- achievement, growth, target group outcomes and on-track to graduation.

The agency noted that overall, achievement improved from 2021-22 to 2022-23, but is still lower than pre-pandemic levels for many schools. This is the first report card that does not include achievement data from assessments that happened before the start of the pandemic, so DPI asked people to use caution when interpreting the scores and ratings.

DPI noted 19 school districts increased by one rating category compared to the year before, 52 decreased by one rating, and 306 had no change.

For the School District of Janesville, it received a designation of “Meets Frew Expectations” at 57.3 points, missing the “Meets Expectations” level by seven-tenths of a point.

“Despite showing improved achievement scores in most of our elementary schools, and having Monroe Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School, we know that we can and must do more to have all our schools meet expectations,” said Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman. “While the report cards provide us with information about our students and schools, they are not the only method by which we determine student achievement.”

DPI said 80% of the scored private schools participating in a Private School Choice program met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations. Around 58% of private choice schools total were not able to be scored due to insufficient date, DPI added.

Report cards use up to three years of data, including achievement data from 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, DPI adds. The achievement and growth priorities are weighted based on a district or school’s percentage of economically disadvantaged pupils.

To see your district or school’s score, visit DPI’s website.

