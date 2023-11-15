Drunk driver keeps going after car is heavily damaged in crash, MPD says

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An allegedly drunk driver kept going after a crash that left the car’s airbags deployed and the bumper dragging Tuesday morning, Madison police say.

The 25-year-old had hit a car with people in it on Fair Oaks Ave., causing his airbags to go off and knocking the front bumper off the car, the Madison Police Department reported.

The driver then allegedly kept driving down Fair Oaks Ave. until someone called police, saying the car was swerving across the road.

Police got to the scene at 7:50 a.m., and the man was arrested for 2nd OWI and bail jumping.

