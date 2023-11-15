Epic employees help fight food insecurity with Squash Hunger event

Epic Systems employees supported the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign on Tuesday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Epic Systems employees supported the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign on Tuesday.

During the company’s annual Squash Hunger event, employees were able to give a monetary donation, enjoy a pumpkin bar and get a souvenir squash.

Epic employees like Caleb Cox said they’re happy to give back to the community.

“Whether you could give a little or a lot, the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life, probably not someone you are ever going to meet, but is still very fulfilling and even if you all you can do is go online and give a couple of bucks that makes a difference for somebody especially as we move into the colder months.

Last year, the event raised $22,000.

