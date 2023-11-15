Here’s how to Give at Your Grocer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is well underway, and now you have a chance to help in the fight against hunger while getting ready for Thanksgiving.

The Give Back Through Your Grocer drive is on and will be running through the end of the year!

Hy-Vee, Metcalfe’s Markets, Metro Market/Pick n’ Save, Woodman’s Food Markets are all participating in the effort. They are all doing it slightly differently; but the goal is the same – to support the Share Your Holidays campaign.

Check the list below to see how you can give back the next time you go to your favorite grocer:

Metcalfe’s Markets - Feed the Need November 2-November 30 5% | 5% Promotion: show this coupon, receive 5% off your entire purchase, that 5% is donated to Second Harvest Foodbank! November 2-December 31 Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations

Woodman’s Food Markets - Check Out Hunger November 2nd-December 31 Donate funds at the register

Metro Market & Pick ‘n Save – Zero Hunger | Zero Waste November 5-December 31 Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations

Hy-Vee – 100 Million Meals November 16-December 31 Donate funds at the register, donate food in collection barrels at all locations





Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.