Iowa Co. chase tops 130 mph

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A high speed chase hit triple-digit speeds Tuesday afternoon, winding its way down several roads before heading into a cornfield, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Two people were arrested after deputies and two K9 units caught up to them.

In its report, the Sheriff’s Office stated the chase topped 130 mph as it headed down State Road 23 and State Road 130. It crossed onto County Road M and turned onto two other roads before reaching the cornfield.

A 29-year-old Rewey man was booked into the Iowa Co. jail on counts including felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, and several traffic violations.

The other suspect, a 34-year-old Fennimore woman, was taken to a Grant Co. jail, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Bicyclists and walkers enjoyed a special event for them during Holiday Fantasy in Lights, at...
Walkers and Bicyclists get a chance to enjoy Fantasy in Lights at a slower pace
Bicyclists and walkers enjoyed a special event for them during Holiday Fantasy in Lights, at...
Walkers and Bicyclists get a chance to enjoy Fantasy in Lights at a slower pace
Governor eases lockdowns at Wisconsin prisons amid lawsuit
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers promote bench coach Pat Murphy to take over as manager after Craig Counsell’s departure