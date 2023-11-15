Iowa Co. chase tops 130 mph

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A high speed chase hit triple-digit speeds Tuesday afternoon, winding its way down several roads before heading into a cornfield, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Two people were arrested after deputies and two K9 units caught up to them.

In its report, the Sheriff’s Office stated the chase topped 130 mph as it headed down State Road 23 and State Road 130. It crossed onto County Road M and turned onto two other roads before reaching the cornfield.

A 29-year-old Rewey man was booked into the Iowa Co. jail on counts including felony bail jumping, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, and several traffic violations.

The other suspect, a 34-year-old Fennimore woman, was taken to a Grant Co. jail, the Sheriff’s Office added.

