Madison Common Council approves city’s budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Common Council has passed the city’s budget.

The budget includes funding for a city-wide public information officer to help residents when it comes to city services. It also contains money for the city’s affordable housing fund.

Responding to the budget’s passing, Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway thanked the council for approving the plan, saying it covered her office’s focus on violence prevention, safety, housing, and sustainability.

“The City’s budget process is never easy, and there are always more community needs and more good ideas than funding can support,” the mayor said in a statement that also called it “increasingly challenging” to maintain the quality of services without increasing revenue.

The budget also includes local and federal funding for the reconstruction project along the Lake Monona waterfront, as well as improvements to John Nolen Drive.

