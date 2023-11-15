Madison Common Council approves city’s budget

City of Madison logo
City of Madison logo(City of Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Common Council has passed the city’s budget.

The budget includes funding for a city-wide public information officer to help residents when it comes to city services. It also contains money for the city’s affordable housing fund.

Responding to the budget’s passing, Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway thanked the council for approving the plan, saying it covered her office’s focus on violence prevention, safety, housing, and sustainability.

“The City’s budget process is never easy, and there are always more community needs and more good ideas than funding can support,” the mayor said in a statement that also called it “increasingly challenging” to maintain the quality of services without increasing revenue.

The budget also includes local and federal funding for the reconstruction project along the Lake Monona waterfront, as well as improvements to John Nolen Drive.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Governor eases lockdowns at Wisconsin prisons amid lawsuit
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers promote bench coach Pat Murphy to take over as manager after Craig Counsell’s departure
No one was hurt during the armed robbery, officials said.
Dollar General armed robbery suspect reportedly shoots self after chase
USGS Shakemap showing the extent of an earthquake in northern Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2023.
Minor earthquake shakes northern Illinois