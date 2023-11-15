Middleton winter clothing drive beginning soon

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton clothing drive will soon be taking donations for winter clothe for those in need.

“Keeping Neighbors Warm” begins Wednesday, Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 13, organizers explained.

Organizers are asking for coats, snow pants, gloves, hats, scarves and boots of any size. These items can be dropped off at:

Keva Sports Center -- 8312 Forsythia St.

Middleton Public Library -- 7425 Hubbard Ave.

Willy Street Co-op West -- 6825 University Ave.

Middleton Visitors Center -- 1811 Paramenter St.

The clothes will be collected every week and donated to WayForward Resources, who will distribute the clothes directly to those in need.

