Middleton winter clothing drive beginning soon

Volunteers with WayForward Resources, formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry, during a clothing...
Volunteers with WayForward Resources, formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry, during a clothing drive in 2021.(Leaders in Destination Marketing, on behalf of Middleton Tourism)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton clothing drive will soon be taking donations for winter clothe for those in need.

“Keeping Neighbors Warm” begins Wednesday, Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 13, organizers explained.

Organizers are asking for coats, snow pants, gloves, hats, scarves and boots of any size. These items can be dropped off at:

  • Keva Sports Center -- 8312 Forsythia St.
  • Middleton Public Library -- 7425 Hubbard Ave.
  • Willy Street Co-op West -- 6825 University Ave.
  • Middleton Visitors Center -- 1811 Paramenter St.

The clothes will be collected every week and donated to WayForward Resources, who will distribute the clothes directly to those in need.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Our unseasonably milder temperatures will be on their way out
One More Warm Day
Chevy is a big dog with nothing but sweetness to give.
Pet of the Week: Meet Chevy!
Madison Police Department squad car
Drunk driver keeps going after car is heavily damaged in crash, MPD says
Here’s how to Give at Your Grocer