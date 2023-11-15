Minor earthquake shakes northern Illinois

USGS Shakemap showing the extent of an earthquake in northern Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2023.
USGS Shakemap showing the extent of an earthquake in northern Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2023.(USGS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDARD, Ill. (WMTV) – A slight earthquake shook a small town in northern Illinois early Wednesday, federal officials confirmed.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremblor struck in Putnam Co. around 4:40 a.m. and measured a 3.6 on the Richter scale. It was centered just outside Standard, Ill., about seven miles south of I-80.

It was recorded as far as 40 miles way, according to the USGS Earthquake map, which if heading south would stretch the outskirts of Peoria or Bloomington-Normal. The USGS shakemap did extend as far as east as Chicago, south all the way to Springfield, and even crossed the Wisconsin border, although at that distance it would likely be hard to detect.

Wednesday’s quake would be considered a minor one by scientists. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, one that strong may be felt.

For comparison, an earthquake that registered a 4.0 on the Richter Scale, which would be two-and-a-half times bigger is likely to be felt and one would have to reach a five before causing noticeable damage, the center explained.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Snow squalls can pop up quickly and create dangerous conditions on the roads.
What is a snow squall?
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
Generic
Rock Co. officials searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspect
The Madison Police Department released four images of the suspects in a shooting that killed a...
SUV linked to teen’s killing at Madison apartment complex was stolen, MPD spokesperson confirms