MPD: man fills hat with rocks, throws them at people

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man filled a hat with rocks, which he then threw at people in Madison Tuesday, police say.

The man was trying to kick his way into an apartment building on the 500 block of Lake St. around 4 p.m., the Madison Police Department explained.

The man allegedly filled his hat with rocks and threw them at two people, minorly injuring them, MPD said.

The department reports the man was involved in a separate disturbance earlier in the day.

Once police got to the scene, he was brought to a medical facility for mental health treatment.

