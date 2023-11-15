November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The month of November is dedicated to helping older cats and dogs find loving forever homes.

Adopt a Senior Pet Month reminds people of older pets that are in shelters waiting to be adopted.

There are currently four senior cats available for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society in Madison. Adoption information can be found here.

Adoptable pets throughout southern Wisconsin can be found here:

Rock County: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Friends of Noah-WI

Iowa County: Iowa County Humane Society

Jefferson County: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Sauk County: Sauk County Humane Society

