November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

(NBC15)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The month of November is dedicated to helping older cats and dogs find loving forever homes.

Adopt a Senior Pet Month reminds people of older pets that are in shelters waiting to be adopted.

There are currently four senior cats available for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society in Madison. Adoption information can be found here.

Adoptable pets throughout southern Wisconsin can be found here:

Rock County: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Friends of Noah-WI

Iowa County: Iowa County Humane Society

Jefferson County: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Sauk County: Sauk County Humane Society

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Generic
Rock Co. officials searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspect
The Madison Police Department released four images of the suspects in a shooting that killed a...
SUV linked to teen’s killing at Madison apartment complex was stolen, MPD spokesperson confirms
The vehicle involved in the killing of a 15-year-old girl on Madison’s east side last month was...
SUV linked to teen’s killing at Madison apartment complex was stolen, MPD spokesperson confirms
During the company's annual Squash Hunger event, employees were able to give a monetary...
Epic employees help fight food insecurity with Squash Hunger event