One More Warm Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was another beautiful day across our area with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the low 60s. We’ll continue this trend into the overnight hours as an area of high pressure continues to move east. Our southwesterly flow will mean temperatures this evening will drop down into the lower 40s.

As we start Thursday, we are looking at another sunny day, but the pressure gradient will be tightening and that means winds will be picking up through the day. Gusts over 20 mph will be in place starting for the morning commute, and then strengthen throughout the day to over 30 mph. Temperatures will be warmer than today, reaching the low to mid-60s.

On Thursday night a cold front will be moving in from the west and we will see some light and scattered showers from the latter part of the evening into early Friday. Accumulations are expected to be light, less than 1/4″. Clouds will move in with the front, but by Friday morning, clouds will begin to decrease throughout the rest of the day.

And for the start of Gun Deer Season this weekend, we’re looking at clear skies and a cooler start, with the beginning of the day in the upper 20s and topping out in the mid-40s.

