Pet of the Week: Meet Chevy!

This week’s Pet of the Week is a big dog with nothing but sweetness to give.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week's Pet of the Week is a big dog with nothing but sweetness to give.

Green County Humane Society’s Erin Stolzman says Chevy’s nickname around the shelter is “Happy Hippo.”

Chevy is a little on the heavier side, Stolzman said, but is on a diet and a walking regiment.

Despite being abandoned in a Green Co. home, Chevy loves people and other pets. She is about seven years old.

“She’s great with big people, little people, other dogs, other cats, she’s just perfect,” Stolzman said. “In my opinion, she is perfect, and would make any family very happy.”

