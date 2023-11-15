Walkers and Bicyclists get a chance to enjoy Fantasy in Lights at a slower pace

Bicyclists and walkers were able to see the lights up close, without having to worry about any cars getting in their way.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is upon us, and many people have been able to enjoy the Holiday Fantasy in Lights - and they are doing it in different ways.

Bicyclists and walkers were able to see the lights up close, without having to worry about any cars getting in their way.

Bikes board member Liz Jesse explained how the nice weather has people wanting to head out for a stroll. Plus, the slower pace of a walk or a bike ride offers them more time to enjoy the show.

“It is nice to have time to stop and look at the lights (and) get a little picture with the lights,” she said. “It really puts you in a cool holiday mood for the start of the season.

Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park runs through December 31.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Bicyclists and walkers enjoyed a special event for them during Holiday Fantasy in Lights, at...
Walkers and Bicyclists get a chance to enjoy Fantasy in Lights at a slower pace
File photo of police lights.
Iowa Co. chase tops 130 mph
Governor eases lockdowns at Wisconsin prisons amid lawsuit
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers promote bench coach Pat Murphy to take over as manager after Craig Counsell’s departure