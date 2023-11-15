Walkers and Bicyclists get a chance to enjoy Fantasy in Lights at a slower pace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is upon us, and many people have been able to enjoy the Holiday Fantasy in Lights - and they are doing it in different ways.

Bicyclists and walkers were able to see the lights up close, without having to worry about any cars getting in their way.

Bikes board member Liz Jesse explained how the nice weather has people wanting to head out for a stroll. Plus, the slower pace of a walk or a bike ride offers them more time to enjoy the show.

“It is nice to have time to stop and look at the lights (and) get a little picture with the lights,” she said. “It really puts you in a cool holiday mood for the start of the season.

Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park runs through December 31.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.