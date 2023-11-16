Beloit City Council President will not run for re-election

Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin announced she will not run for her seat again after serving two terms as president.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin announced she will not run for her seat again after serving two terms as president.

She said she’s stepping aside so new leadership can take over and hopes they will follow in her footsteps by really thinking about the people they represent.

”Don’t lose focus of why you’re here,” Dunkin said. “You’re here to make a difference in the lives of residents who live here and to make our community a better and safer place to live.”

Dunkin said she feels a sense of accomplishment after sitting on the council for eight years, four of which were as president.

According to Dunkin and City of Beloit Public Information Officer Sarah Lock, Dunkin is the first Black woman to serve as council president.

”The world is changing and Beloit is changing with the world and I’m glad to be a part of that,” Dunkin said. ”Being able to be a voice for the voiceless or people who may not feel like they’re being heard. I think I was able to offer another perspective.”

She said it wasn’t always easy and that working through the COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge she faced.

”It was a very trying time for us,” she said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen from one day to the next.”

Community Action Inc. Executive Director Marc Perry appreciated Dunkin’s leadership and said the next person has big shoes to fill.

”She’s a true role model to the community,” he said. ”She makes a real effort not to just get reports and check in, but also really to stop in and engage with people she’s serving.”

He said she went above and beyond by helping his organization build affordable homes for people.

Dunkin thanked her family, friends and the Beloit community for helping her get through the difficult times.

”We were able to have so much comradery amongst each other,” she said. “It shows what can happen when you lift one another up. And that’s what we did together.”

Her term will end in April, but she said current councilors will do the job well.

City council members are voted in by the public and then councilors vote on who should sit as vice president and president.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Winter wear donated to homeless Madisonians
Madison organization donates winter wear to those experiencing homelessness
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders gathered for a dedication Wednesday...
Madison leaders dedicate new art sculptures on S. Pinckney Street
Cambridge Fire and EMS
Cambridge area residents worry friction between fire and EMS will negatively impact services
Volunteers with WayForward Resources, formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry, during a clothing...
Middleton winter clothing drive beginning soon