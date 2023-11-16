Beloit City Council President will not run for re-election

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin announced she will not run for her seat again after serving two terms as president.

She said she’s stepping aside so new leadership can take over and hopes they will follow in her footsteps by really thinking about the people they represent.

”Don’t lose focus of why you’re here,” Dunkin said. “You’re here to make a difference in the lives of residents who live here and to make our community a better and safer place to live.”

Dunkin said she feels a sense of accomplishment after sitting on the council for eight years, four of which were as president.

According to Dunkin and City of Beloit Public Information Officer Sarah Lock, Dunkin is the first Black woman to serve as council president.

”The world is changing and Beloit is changing with the world and I’m glad to be a part of that,” Dunkin said. ”Being able to be a voice for the voiceless or people who may not feel like they’re being heard. I think I was able to offer another perspective.”

She said it wasn’t always easy and that working through the COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge she faced.

”It was a very trying time for us,” she said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen from one day to the next.”

Community Action Inc. Executive Director Marc Perry appreciated Dunkin’s leadership and said the next person has big shoes to fill.

”She’s a true role model to the community,” he said. ”She makes a real effort not to just get reports and check in, but also really to stop in and engage with people she’s serving.”

He said she went above and beyond by helping his organization build affordable homes for people.

Dunkin thanked her family, friends and the Beloit community for helping her get through the difficult times.

”We were able to have so much comradery amongst each other,” she said. “It shows what can happen when you lift one another up. And that’s what we did together.”

Her term will end in April, but she said current councilors will do the job well.

City council members are voted in by the public and then councilors vote on who should sit as vice president and president.

