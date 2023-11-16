Brookfield firefighter hurt in crash returns home after months in hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly two months in the hospital, a firefighter is returning back home. The Johnson creek native was seriously hurt in a car crash back in September.

Adam Yaresh was welcomed home by what he loves most, fire trucks. Dozens of them line up from surrounding cities, honoring Adam and all the years he’s served as a firefighter.

Adam is happy to be on the next step of his journey.

“Seeing what the future holds for us,” Adam said.

On Sept. 23, Adam’s life completely changed.

The Brookfield firefighter was involved in a crash. It led him to lose feeling in his body from the waist down.

“I’m still hopeful to be walking,” Adam said. “I’ve accepted the fact that I may not. With the support system like my wife here taking care of me at home and everybody else.”

After nearly two months in the hospital, and countless days of rehab, Adam is back home.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Adam said.

Surprised by family, friends and those he’s worked with on the front lines, Adam said he’s overwhelmed with the amount of support.

“As far as the support from, realistically fire departments all across the country, it’s become almost kind of absurd,” Adam said.

Whatever the future may hold, Adam will always keep his head high.

“It’s very easy to be nice,” Adam said. “That’s just kind of the thought I’ve had about all of this. Being positive and thinking positively, you know, the mind has an amazing power to make things happen.”

Wednesday’s welcome home surprise for Adam was put together by a firefighter he used to work with.

