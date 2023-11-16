Cougar killed in Buffalo County, DNR says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cougar was killed in western Wisconsin Saturday, and the hunter involved claims it was in self-defense.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says an archery deer hunter found the cougar while hunting, and felt like they were in danger.

The hunter then shot the cougar and self-reported the incident to the DNR.

Cougars are a protected species in Wisconsin, so the DNR conducted an investigation. They say no charges will be filed against the hunter.

The DNR is not certain if there is a cougar population in Wisconsin, and says they may be migrating from the west.

The DNR receives 15-20 verified reports of cougar sightings every year.

