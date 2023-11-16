Dane Co. gives more money to foodbanks among record demand

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board supervisors announced new support measures for local food pantries ahead of a busy holiday season.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board supervisors announced new support measures for local food pantries ahead of a busy holiday season.

The announcement came on Wednesday as food pantries continue to report record high need.

To match this need, the county is pledging $1.7 million to emergency food through Second Harvest Foodbank.

“The fact is, with the unprecedented amount of need there is in our community, county government has to come forward,” Parisi said. “This money is desperately needed, so we’re very excited that we were able to come up with another $1.7 million.”

With this amount, the county now has over $6 million going toward food security.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from law enforcement following a traffic...
Suspect caught after moped chase near the airport
Renders of the proposed Dane Co. jail. The Dane Co. Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote...
Dane County Jail project bid comes in over budget
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Charges added for Janesville Craig coach accused of recording students
Generic police lights
Three accused of animal neglect after cats, dogs removed from Iowa Co. home