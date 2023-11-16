Dane Co. gives more money to foodbanks among record demand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board supervisors announced new support measures for local food pantries ahead of a busy holiday season.

The announcement came on Wednesday as food pantries continue to report record high need.

To match this need, the county is pledging $1.7 million to emergency food through Second Harvest Foodbank.

“The fact is, with the unprecedented amount of need there is in our community, county government has to come forward,” Parisi said. “This money is desperately needed, so we’re very excited that we were able to come up with another $1.7 million.”

With this amount, the county now has over $6 million going toward food security.

