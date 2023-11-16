Dane County Jail project bid comes in over budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total project cost for the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project came in well over the approved budget, a bid submitted from the construction company planning to take up the project shows Wednesday.

According to a memo from Dane County Director of Administration to the Board of Supervisors, Miron Construction put the construction bid at over $161 million. That puts the total project cost at more than $207 million- or $27.6 million over budget.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says despite the increase, he knows the project will see a finish line.

“I will never stop advocating for a safe, humane, rehabilitative, and sustainable jail facility for our incarcerated residents and Sheriff’s Office staff,” Sheriff Barrett said. “It will take collaboration and cooperation by all Dane County stakeholders to make this happen. Together, we will get this done!”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi noted a deadline is looming on what to do next, as the bid is only fixed for 60 days.

“It’s important that a decision be made because delaying this project has gotten us to where we are in the first place,” Parisi said.

Parisi said he thinks the board has two options- approve the funding as is, or look into building a smaller project in a green space that would replace the City County building.

Dane County had approved over $179.4 million for the project. The funds are a combination of leftover money from other projects and general obligation bonds set to be paid over 20 years.

The Dane County Jail is responsible for 811 people, Sheriff Barrett said. Two-hundred and twenty-four of them are housed in the City County Building.

