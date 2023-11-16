Former SP kicker to return to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for Isthmus Bowl

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium will host the third Isthmus Bowl on Saturday between UW-Platteville and Augustana (Illinois.)

This bowl game will mark a special return for one Pioneer. Freshman kicker Trevor Schultz is a Sun Prairie East grad and will make his return to the Bank of Sun Prairie stadium, this time as a college kicker.

Schultz was an honorable mention all-state kicker last year and took over the kicking reigns at Platteville after older guys were injured.

Schultz says he looks forward to coming back, even though he’ll be wearing the opposite color jersey from high school.

“It means a lot, going back to my hometown, just representing and getting to play on the field that I grew up on, although I’ll be wearing a different color,” Schultz said. “I’ll be wearing blue instead of red, it’ll be kind of weird, but it’ll be pretty fun and hopefully a lot of people that I know will be there.”

“It’s great for our community to host an event like this,” Sun Prairie East head football coach Brian Kaminski said. “It just means the world to our program to have players come back and do things on Saturdays and continue to watch guys grow. We’re having some end of the season meetings with our young men and to talk about the guys off at college who are doing tremendous things and our kids notice that kind of things and they aspire to be like those guys. They’ve got college aspirations as well. To see the success a lot of our players are having off at the next level, it really inspires them and it inspires us as coaches as well.”

The 2023 Isthmus Bowl kicks off on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

