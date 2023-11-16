Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns

FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (WCVB) - Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

Mass General Brigham, which owns the hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.

Patients at risk were undergoing endoscopic procedures like colonoscopies. In a Wednesday statement, Salem said it was being done in a manner that was not consistent with its best practices.

The hospital said it made changes as soon as it became aware of the issue.

They’ve notified all patients who were possibly exposed, and they say so far there is no evidence of anyone getting an infection.

Salem Hospital has set up a hotline to answer questions and is providing free screening and necessary support to those who may have been affected.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas inmate faces execution for 2001 abduction and strangulation of 5-year-old girl
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
DNR: Wisconsin hunters killed far fewer bears because of acorns
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the US
Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, are suspects in the shooting that killed...
Second homicide suspect arrested for Madison shooting in July