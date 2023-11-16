Isolated Showers Tonight

Light Rain Totals
Rain Ahead
Rain Ahead
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Nice Looking Weekend
  • Colder Next Week
  • Thanksgiving Looks Calm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our stretch of warm weather is wrapping up as a cold front moves through tonight . This will bring some isolated showers and more importantly colder temperatures. While we will be seasonable this weekend, the coldest air of the season may arrive by the end of next week. Overall, no big disturbances heading towards Thanksgiving, but we will have some spotty showers early in the week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly cloudy tonight with isolated showers. Rain will be a tenth of an inch or less and on the light side. Breezy with westerly winds 15-20 gusting to 35 mph. Lows into the middle 30s. Becoming mostly sunny Friday, but much colder with highs into the middle 40s. Lighter winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Clear Friday night with lows around 30. Looking good for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower 50s and lows into the lower to middle 30s. Increasing clouds by late Sunday night.

Looking Ahead...

Scattered showers possible both Monday and Tuesday. Seasonable highs into the 40s. We clear out as we move into Thanksgiving, but the coldest air of the season moves in. Highs may struggle to get above freezing with lows possible dipping into the teens.

