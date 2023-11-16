Love: ‘I have complete trust in Christian’ ahead of Chargers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - No cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Rudy Ford as the Packers begin preparing for Sunday’s tilt with the Chargers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander’s condition is improving, but not ready to return with his shoulder injury.

But, some good injury news for the defense, with linebacker Quay Walker returning to practice after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

A few offensive players were limited in Wednesday’s practice, including running back Aaron jones, guard Elgton Jenkins, and wide receiver Christian Watson.

The first half of the season was slow for Watson. He has caught just 43% of the passes thrown his way.

“I think that’s been my mindset every week,” Watson said. “At some point it’s going to click. Mentally knowing that it hasn’t happened yet, but at the end of the day I can’t control or change anything that’s happened in the past. I’m just focused on this next one.”

“I have complete trust in Christian,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. “I know he knows this. The ball’s going, I have trust in all of my receivers, the ball is going to come out regardless. Just keep that confidence. We all, when you’re losing people want to point fingers. It happens, it comes with the territory. He’s a professional. He knows that. That’s everybody in the locker room.”

The Packers play the Chargers on Sunday at noon.

