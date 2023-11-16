Madison Fire: Ambulance damaged after driver backs into it on I-90

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver damaged an ambulance Thursday morning after reversing and hitting the emergency vehicle while they were both pulled over on the interstate, Madison Fire Department reported.

MFD explained the ambulance pulled up behind the vehicle stopped on I-90 eastbound around 5:15 a.m., noting it had its emergency lights on. Crews were responding to a crash on the interstate and reported seeing debris near the on ramp of the highway from East Washington Avenue, not far from where the sedan was stopped.

Paramedics tried to talk to the driver, who official said was unresponsive despite firefighters’ attempts at opening the driver’s door.

MFD said the driver eventually responded to knocks on the window. Officials reported that the driver then hit the gas, even though the sedan was in park.

As paramedics continued asking the driver to stop moving the vehicle, MFD said the driver pulled the car forward, put it in reverse and sped backwards. The driver struck the ambulance, then pulled forward and over.

Law enforcement took the driver into custody. The MFD report did not indicate if any charges could be filed.

A Madison Fire engine crew put the vehicle in park and turned the vehicle off. EMS also evaluated the driver for any injuries, and none were reported.

The ambulance was damaged on its front bumper and air horn, MFD said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.