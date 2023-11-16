Madison leaders dedicate new art sculptures on S. Pinckney Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders gathered for a dedication Wednesday afternoon to new art Madisonians can enjoy.

The pieces are called “Greeting Arc I” and “Greeting Arc II” and were made by Minnesota artist Sunghee Min.

Min said the sculptures are designed to reflect the land around it and hopes it brings people a sense of belonging and familiarity.

They are located on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street, which Mayor Rhodes-Conway thinks is a great location.

“To put art, literally in a median of one of our streets,” Rhodes-Conway said. “There’s a few other examples around our community, but not that many, and I actually hope it’s a growing trend that we can see more art integrated with our infrastructure.”

The artwork was made possible by the Madison Arts Commission and Engineering Division.

