Madison leaders dedicate new art sculptures on S. Pinckney Street

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders gathered for a dedication Wednesday afternoon to new art Madisonians can enjoy.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders gathered for a dedication Wednesday afternoon to new art Madisonians can enjoy.

The pieces are called “Greeting Arc I” and “Greeting Arc II” and were made by Minnesota artist Sunghee Min.

Min said the sculptures are designed to reflect the land around it and hopes it brings people a sense of belonging and familiarity.

They are located on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street, which Mayor Rhodes-Conway thinks is a great location.

“To put art, literally in a median of one of our streets,” Rhodes-Conway said. “There’s a few other examples around our community, but not that many, and I actually hope it’s a growing trend that we can see more art integrated with our infrastructure.”

The artwork was made possible by the Madison Arts Commission and Engineering Division.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Cambridge Fire and EMS
Cambridge area residents worry friction between fire and EMS will negatively impact services
Beloit City Council President will not run for re-election
Beloit City Council President will not run for re-election
Winter wear donated to homeless Madisonians
Madison organization donates winter wear to those experiencing homelessness
Volunteers with WayForward Resources, formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry, during a clothing...
Middleton winter clothing drive beginning soon