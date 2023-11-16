Madison leaders remember those killed in traffic crashes

Sixty-eight people have died on Madison streets due to traffic crashes in the last five years, according to the City of Madison.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison leaders are remembering those who died on city streets Thursday to commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims this week.

Sixty-eight people have died on Madison streets due to traffic crashes in the last five years, according to the City of Madison.

The City of Madison has committed to reach zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2035 as part of its Vision Zero initiative, and is working to make streets safer for everyone. This includes redesigning roads, enforcing safer speed limits and creating safe paths for walking and bicycling.

“We need everyone, everyone in the city to also make this commitment by supporting the changes to the design and operation of our streets, by driving at a safe speed when you get behind the wheel, and by never ever driving distracted or impaired,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The World Day of Remembrance started in 2005 with honoring those killed on roads each year and organizing for change to prevent tragedies.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

Sixty-eight people have died on Madison streets due to traffic crashes in the last five years,...
Madison leaders remember those killed in traffic crashes
Danielle Noble
Search for missing Madison girl moves to gas pumps and phones
She went missing from her home on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and authorities believe she may be leaving...
Search for missing Madison girl moves to gas pumps and phones
Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, are suspects in the shooting that killed...
Second homicide suspect arrested for Madison shooting in July