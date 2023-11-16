Madison leaders remember those killed in traffic crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison leaders are remembering those who died on city streets Thursday to commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims this week.

Sixty-eight people have died on Madison streets due to traffic crashes in the last five years, according to the City of Madison.

The City of Madison has committed to reach zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2035 as part of its Vision Zero initiative, and is working to make streets safer for everyone. This includes redesigning roads, enforcing safer speed limits and creating safe paths for walking and bicycling.

“We need everyone, everyone in the city to also make this commitment by supporting the changes to the design and operation of our streets, by driving at a safe speed when you get behind the wheel, and by never ever driving distracted or impaired,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The World Day of Remembrance started in 2005 with honoring those killed on roads each year and organizing for change to prevent tragedies.

