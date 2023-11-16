Madison organization donates winter wear to those experiencing homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-area charity is providing extra resources to those experiencing homelessness as we enter the colder months.

Friends of the State Street Family volunteers handed out coats, hats and other warm-weather essentials to those in need on Wednesday at the Beacon, on E. Washington Avenue.

“For some of them, a simple pair of boots which is only 40 bucks for us makes a huge difference for folks, because they cant afford it during the winter,” said volunteer Jasper Davis. “So most of our clients are extremely happy and appreciate the fact that we show up.”

Davis said the organization collects about 300 pairs of boots and other winter items to give out each year.

