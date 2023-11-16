Madison organization donates winter wear to those experiencing homelessness

Winter wear donated to homeless Madisonians
Winter wear donated to homeless Madisonians(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-area charity is providing extra resources to those experiencing homelessness as we enter the colder months.

Friends of the State Street Family volunteers handed out coats, hats and other warm-weather essentials to those in need on Wednesday at the Beacon, on E. Washington Avenue.

“For some of them, a simple pair of boots which is only 40 bucks for us makes a huge difference for folks, because they cant afford it during the winter,” said volunteer Jasper Davis. “So most of our clients are extremely happy and appreciate the fact that we show up.”

Davis said the organization collects about 300 pairs of boots and other winter items to give out each year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Volunteers with WayForward Resources, formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry, during a clothing...
Middleton winter clothing drive beginning soon
Our unseasonably milder temperatures will be on their way out
One More Warm Day
Chevy is a big dog with nothing but sweetness to give.
Pet of the Week: Meet Chevy!
Madison Police Department squad car
Drunk driver keeps going after car is heavily damaged in crash, MPD says