Madison Police and Fire Department respond to crash on interstate

By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say their department and Madison Fire Department went to a crash on I-90 early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash involved one vehicle and happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-90 at the outbound ramp headed south from US-151 in Madison.

They say that the crash closed that ramp, but did not give an estimated time that it would be re-opened.

This is a developing story.

