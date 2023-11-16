Madison Police and Fire Department respond to crash on interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say their department and Madison Fire Department went to a crash on I-90 early Thursday morning.
Police say the crash involved one vehicle and happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-90 at the outbound ramp headed south from US-151 in Madison.
They say that the crash closed that ramp, but did not give an estimated time that it would be re-opened.
This is a developing story.
