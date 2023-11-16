Mild Temperatures & Strong Wind Today

The warm stretch continues
Wind will increase this afternoon and into tonight..
Wind will increase this afternoon and into tonight..(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Highs in the 60s today
  • Turning cooler Friday
  • Quiet weekend weather
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a breezy and mild day coming up. High-pressure will be drifting off to the east of here and a cold front Will be approaching from the west. In between those two features, southerly winds will push in some very mild air. High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid-60s. We will also see a lot of wind. Southerly winds will be blowing in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts to 35 mph.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The cold front off to the west of here will swing through the state overnight tonight. It’s going to be running into fairly dry air so little if any precipitation is expected, but there will be a big temperature drop. We will be at least 20° cooler on the high temperatures tomorrow than what we are going to experience today.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures will bounce back a little bit for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be near 50°. Lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend as well. The weather becomes a little more active next week with chances of rain making their way back in by Monday and Tuesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

Our unseasonably milder temperatures will be on their way out
One More Warm Day
How low can we expect those temperatures to go?
One more warm day
Highs back in the mid and lower 60s today.
Beautiful November weather!
The warm stretch continues
Beautiful November weather!