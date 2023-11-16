Mild Temperatures & Strong Wind Today

Highs in the 60s today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a breezy and mild day coming up. High-pressure will be drifting off to the east of here and a cold front Will be approaching from the west. In between those two features, southerly winds will push in some very mild air. High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid-60s. We will also see a lot of wind. Southerly winds will be blowing in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts to 35 mph.

The cold front off to the west of here will swing through the state overnight tonight. It’s going to be running into fairly dry air so little if any precipitation is expected, but there will be a big temperature drop. We will be at least 20° cooler on the high temperatures tomorrow than what we are going to experience today.

Temperatures will bounce back a little bit for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be near 50°. Lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend as well. The weather becomes a little more active next week with chances of rain making their way back in by Monday and Tuesday.

