Pregnant woman, 19, dies days after being critically injured in mall shooting, family says

By Heidi Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A pregnant woman who was shot and critically injured while inside Independence Center Mall last week has died.

Karla Brown’s family said the 19-year-old passed away nearly a week after the shooting.

According to the family, they decided to donate her organs so that she could live on through others.

Brown was among a group of others who were hurt in last Friday’s shooting.

She had critical injuries, and two others had non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

First responders took the 19-year-old to the hospital where she was reportedly placed on life support until her death.

MarkAnthony Greer, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities said he faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Surveillance video at the mall from that day showed a group that included Brown encountering a second group.

That second group included Greer, according to court documents.

The two groups passed each other at the mall’s entrance and a verbal argument ensued before the shooting.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said witnesses identified the shooter as Greer, and he was taken into custody.

Brown’s friends and family have since set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“We are asking for help raising money to help take the financial burden off of her grieving parents. No parent should ever have to bury a child. Our hearts and prayers go out to them at this time,” organizer Tina Ellison said.

Prosecutors have not yet announced any additional charges against Greer since Brown’s death.

