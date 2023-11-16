Search for missing Madison girl moves to gas pumps and phones

Danielle Noble was last seen in the city of Madison on Nov. 7, 2023, and has been declared missing.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The search for a missing Madison girl is expanding with her image spreading to gas pumps in several states and appearing in Ring’s Neighbors app.

Danielle Noble, 12, has not been seen for more than a week, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She went missing from her home on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and authorities believe she may be leaving the state.

To help find her, GSTV, which plays videos seen on gas pumps, is adding her missing person poster to its rotation. Additionally, Ring added the video released by NCMEC when the agency issued the alert for Noble to its Neighbors app.

Danielle Noble
Danielle Noble(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

According to NCMEC, Noble stands 5′ tall and weighs 156 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, buzz cut hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Danielle Noble
Danielle Noble(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

