Second homicide suspect arrested for Madison shooting in July

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The second suspect in a deadly shooting at a Madison apartment complex over the summer has been arrested, the police department announced Thursday.

Mark Parks, Jr., was taken into custody that morning and booked on a count of first-degree intentional homicide. He is accused of killing Devon Grant in a July 13 shooting at the Grandview Commons Apartments. Grant, 20, was shot around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the complex, which is in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street.

The other suspect, Devonte Gafford, was captured on August 8 after U.S. Marshals caught up with him in Milwaukee. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, are suspects in the shooting that killed...
Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, are suspects in the shooting that killed another man at an apartment complex in the area of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

Gafford, 32, was arraigned in October at which time the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His bail has been set at $1 million. Two days ago, Gafford demanded a speedy trial, and has a status conference set for next month.

Following the shooting, the police department reported finding approximately 60 shell casings in the vicinity of the shooting. It added that multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged. Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.

At the time, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said one detective told him this was the most shell casings that the detective had seen at a crime scene in a very long time.

