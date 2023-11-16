Suspect who reportedly shot himself after Green Co. chase identified

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Green Co. Sheriff’s Department released the name of the man who is reported to have shot himself after a chase in Monroe on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department identified him as Casey Austin and indicated he matched the description of the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred shortly before his death. The statement indicated Austin, 49, was last known to have lived in Janesville.

The encounter that led to his death began around 2:30 p.m. when a Monroe Police Dept. officer noticed a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in an armed robbery in Orfordville about a half-hour earlier.

The officer spotted the vehicle near the State Highway 69 and State Highway 11 intersection and tried to stop pull him over, the Sheriff’s Office previously reported.

The driver refused to stop and led the officer on a chase that ended in a parking lot near where 17th St. and 12th Ave. At that point, Austin got out of the vehicle and pointed a handgun at police before turning it on himself, officers reported.

In Thursday’s statement, the Sheriff’s Dept. indicated Austin matched the description of the person involved in the armed robbery.

The investigation is being led by the Sheriff’s Dept. at the request of the Monroe Police Dept., the statement noted. No other information was released on Thursday, but investigators expect to provide more details on Friday.

