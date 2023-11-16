Three accused of animal neglect after cats, dogs removed from Iowa Co. home

REWEY, Wis. (WMTV) - A collection of dogs and cats were rescued from a home in the Village of Rewey, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office released on Wednesday.

17 animals in total were rescued from the home, which was filled with garbage, animal feces, tires, and “thick layers” of cockroaches and flies, the sheriff’s office reported.

11 cats and six dogs were rescued and taken to the Iowa Co. Humane Society where they were treated and put up for adoption, police say.

Three people were arrested: a 39-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man.

The woman and the 44-year-old are being charged with 17 counts of negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards and 17 counts of intentionally or negligently provide improper indoor animal shelter-ventilation each.

The 50-year-old from Mineral Point was charged with one count of the others’ charges, officials explained. He was also wanted for 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and 4th degree sexual assault.

The three are due in court Dec.19.

