Three accused of animal neglect after cats, dogs removed from Iowa Co. home

17 animals in total were rescued from the home, which was filled with garbage, animal feces, tires, and “thick layers” of cockroaches and flies.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REWEY, Wis. (WMTV) - A collection of dogs and cats were rescued from a home in the Village of Rewey, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office released on Wednesday.

17 animals in total were rescued from the home, which was filled with garbage, animal feces, tires, and “thick layers” of cockroaches and flies, the sheriff’s office reported.

11 cats and six dogs were rescued and taken to the Iowa Co. Humane Society where they were treated and put up for adoption, police say.

Three people were arrested: a 39-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man.

The woman and the 44-year-old are being charged with 17 counts of negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards and 17 counts of intentionally or negligently provide improper indoor animal shelter-ventilation each.

The 50-year-old from Mineral Point was charged with one count of the others’ charges, officials explained. He was also wanted for 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and 4th degree sexual assault.

The three are due in court Dec.19.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

File: Cougar
Cougar killed in Buffalo County, DNR says
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from law enforcement following a traffic...
Suspect caught after moped chase near the airport
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board supervisors announced new support measures...
Dane Co. gives more money to foodbanks among record demand
Renders of the proposed Dane Co. jail. The Dane Co. Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote...
Dane County Jail project bid comes in over budget
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Charges added for Janesville Craig coach accused of recording students