Wisconsin hockey teams take steps on breaks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both Wisconsin’s men’s and women’s hockey teams are ranked no. 1 in the country. They are combined for a record of 21-1 this year.

As good as both team have been, fans have not seen much of them the last week and a half because both teams on early breaks. Both Badger teams have been off since November 4 and neither will play until Friday.

So, head coaches Mark Johnson and Mike Hastings have used the break to re-evaluate parts of their teams and get the student athletes caught up on classes

Hastings said the break came at a good time from his team. The badgers spent it getting better defending in front of their net, and getting healthy, among other things.

“One thing that I’ve found coming out of a break that’s hard to maintain momentum is your special teams, your power play, your penalty kill because that’s a lot of repetitions,” Hastings said. :And if you notice, whether it was our penalty kill or power play, it took us a while to get going in the regular season. Game reps are hard to replicate in practice, so our attention here in the next couple of days is to get as prepared as we can.”

The women are at no. 2 Ohio State this Friday and Saturday, while the men are at no. 11 Michigan State those same days

