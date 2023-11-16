Wisconsin shoppers can be thankful for stable grocery prices this Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving Day is one week away and shoppers still looking to pick up last minute grocery items for Thanksgiving dinner can look forward to spending little bit less this year.

According to the Wisconsin Grocers Association, consumers can feel more confident this Thanksgiving because of the stability in prices, including turkey.

“Overall in Wisconsin, we can feel really good because the overall price of the traditional Thanksgiving meal is actually lower versus the rest of the country,” Wisconsin Grocers Association’s Vice President Mike Semmann said.

Semmann said those lower prices include turkey and most of the sides including mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and stuffing.”

“Consumers can feel good about going into the grocery store this year,” Semmann added. “Of course, inflation is still an issue but it’s much more stable and so consumers can feel good this year.”

Thanksgiving in 2023 should be easier on the wallet for Wisconsinites compared to 2021 and 2022.

“Wisconsin between the whole food supply chain from farmers to truckers to the producers, all the way to the retail grocery stores, they’ve really focused this year about trying to make sure that consumers can feel good about the price structure and the variety of product in the store,” Semmann said.

