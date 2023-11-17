$110 million awarded to support Madison Bus Rapid Transit project

The goal of the BRT is to get people around town faster and cleaner, using electric buses.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $110 million in federal dollars is coming to Madison to support the new Madison Metro Bus Rapid Transit system, officials announced Thursday.

The goal of the BRT is to get people around town faster and cleaner, using electric buses.

The 15-mile BRT line will run east-west through downtown Madison, the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, the East Towne Mall and up to Sun Prairie. It includes 31 stations and 46 new electric buses, the first of which are expected to arrive next month. Officials are hopeful BRT will be ready for riders next fall.

“On behalf of all Madisonians who may or may not use the bus, but will breath cleaner air and have less congested streets, I want to say thank you to the FTA, to President Biden, to Vice President Harris, to Congressman Pocan and to Senator Tammy Baldwin,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

Construction on the Bus Rapid Transit system started a year ago. As of recently, three-fourths of the concrete work is now complete, and street structures are starting to go up around town.

