Beautiful Looking Weekend

Make Some Outdoor Plans
Hunting Forecast
Hunting Forecast(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Plenty Of Sunshine
  • Above Normal Temp
  • Storm System Early Next Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a reality check as we wrap up the week as temperatures have returned to more seasonable levels for the middle of November. Fortunately, it looks to be a nice weekend with conditions getting back to the lower 50s. Overall, a good-looking weekend for hunting but don’t expect any snow on the ground. Heading into Thanksgiving week we will track an early week system. This will bring some minor impacts if traveling Monday and Tuesday in the form of showers. The bigger story will be the coldest air of the season that arrives by Thanksgiving.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clear and cooler tonight with lows into the upper 20s. Light southwesterly winds. Sunny skies on Saturday and great looking conditions with light westerly winds 5-15 mph. Clear Saturday night with lows into the upper 20s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs into the lower 50s along with a light northerly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Sunday night with lows to the middle 30s.

Looking Ahead...

Increasing clouds Monday as showers develop late in the day and continue Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will drop back into the 40s. At this point in time, precipitation looks to be on the lighter side. Colder air rushes in for Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday as highs may not get above the freezing mark. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

Turning Cooler Next Week
A Sunny Weekend Forecast
Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday.
A Sunny Weekend Forecast
Rain Ahead
Isolated Showers Tonight
Wind will increase this afternoon and into tonight..
Mild Temperatures & Strong Wind Today