Beautiful Looking Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a reality check as we wrap up the week as temperatures have returned to more seasonable levels for the middle of November. Fortunately, it looks to be a nice weekend with conditions getting back to the lower 50s. Overall, a good-looking weekend for hunting but don’t expect any snow on the ground. Heading into Thanksgiving week we will track an early week system. This will bring some minor impacts if traveling Monday and Tuesday in the form of showers. The bigger story will be the coldest air of the season that arrives by Thanksgiving.

Clear and cooler tonight with lows into the upper 20s. Light southwesterly winds. Sunny skies on Saturday and great looking conditions with light westerly winds 5-15 mph. Clear Saturday night with lows into the upper 20s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs into the lower 50s along with a light northerly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Sunday night with lows to the middle 30s.

Increasing clouds Monday as showers develop late in the day and continue Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will drop back into the 40s. At this point in time, precipitation looks to be on the lighter side. Colder air rushes in for Wednesday, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday as highs may not get above the freezing mark. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s.

