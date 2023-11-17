Big Ten Yards coming to Madison this weekend

The tailgate starts at 3 p.m. on Camp Randall's North Lawn.
The tailgate starts at 3 p.m. on Camp Randall's North Lawn.(NBC)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-of-a-kind tailgating experience is coming to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Saturday.

NBC and Peacock are bringing their weekly Big Ten Yards tailgating event to Madison for this weekend’s game against Nebraska.

The tailgate will have a live DJ, photo opportunities, giveaways, face painting, temporary tattoos, and more.

The tailgate starts at 3 p.m. on Camp Randall’s North Lawn.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

football generic
Former SP kicker to return to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for Isthmus Bowl
The Badgers celebrate a sweep of Michigan.
Wisconsin hockey teams take steps on breaks
basketball generic
Devin Carter scores 21 to help Providence beat Wisconsin 72-59 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games
Wisconsin's Maema Njongmeta (55) reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of an...
Wisconsin, Nebraska finding identities around first-year head coaches