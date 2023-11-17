Big Ten Yards coming to Madison this weekend
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-of-a-kind tailgating experience is coming to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Saturday.
NBC and Peacock are bringing their weekly Big Ten Yards tailgating event to Madison for this weekend’s game against Nebraska.
The tailgate will have a live DJ, photo opportunities, giveaways, face painting, temporary tattoos, and more.
The tailgate starts at 3 p.m. on Camp Randall’s North Lawn.
