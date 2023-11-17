Dane Co. deputies searching for suspects in home invasion

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST
BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County deputies are searching for suspects who allegedly stole keys and a garage door opener out of a home overnight Friday while a family was inside.

The Town of Burke homeowner recounted coming face-to-face with suspects while going back and forth with supplies from his basement to his garage around 1:15 a.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s Office explained.

As the man was heading to the garage of his home, in the 6300 block of Arrowhead Trail, he reported seeing a masked person walk from his house into his garage. The man checked on his family and then went outside, where he saw three suspects leave the area in a white SUV.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect allegedly took keys belonging to a vehicle and the home, as well as a garage door opener.

Deputies are canvassing the area on Friday to ask for any video doorbell footage from neighbors. Anyone with information on the home invasion was asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

