Dane Co. Tactical Response Team hones in response skills during training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Response Team held a training Thursday in Sun Prairie that worked on improving the team’s communication and response skills.

There are eight regional TRT Teams across Wisconsin and they help with serious incidents across the state. The Dane County Team, which is critical to responding to serious incidents across southern Wisconsin, trained at the vacant SSM Health Emergency Center, on O’Keeffe Avenue.

Officials say training in different structure types helps keep training fresh and prepares teams for a variety of scenarios. Sgt. Jeremy White said they try to use new locations every time for training so that the team isn’t familiar with its layout to replicate a possible real-life scenario.

“So, when it comes to getting these buildings, we get residential buildings, we get apartment buildings that are getting torn down and stuff,” White said. “We’ll use those to take advantage of and during our monthly training we will then kind of surprise a team, and we’ll have a fake “call out,” and we’ll go to that area and run the building clean.”

Sgt. White said his team is responsible for ten other counties surrounding our area to provide help if needed.

