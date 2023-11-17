Dane Co. Tactical Response Team hones in response skills during training

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Response Team held a training Thursday in Sun Prairie that worked on improving the team’s communication.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Response Team held a training Thursday in Sun Prairie that worked on improving the team’s communication and response skills.

There are eight regional TRT Teams across Wisconsin and they help with serious incidents across the state. The Dane County Team, which is critical to responding to serious incidents across southern Wisconsin, trained at the vacant SSM Health Emergency Center, on O’Keeffe Avenue.

Officials say training in different structure types helps keep training fresh and prepares teams for a variety of scenarios. Sgt. Jeremy White said they try to use new locations every time for training so that the team isn’t familiar with its layout to replicate a possible real-life scenario.

“So, when it comes to getting these buildings, we get residential buildings, we get apartment buildings that are getting torn down and stuff,” White said. “We’ll use those to take advantage of and during our monthly training we will then kind of surprise a team, and we’ll have a fake “call out,” and we’ll go to that area and run the building clean.”

Sgt. White said his team is responsible for ten other counties surrounding our area to provide help if needed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

The Hmong Institute hosted a Noj Tsiab (Pre-New Year) Celebration.
Hmong Institute hosts pre-New Year celebration
Suspect who reportedly shot himself after Green Co. chase identified
The Green Co. Sheriff’s Department released the name of the man who is reported to have shot...
Suspect who reportedly shot himself after Green Co. chase identified
Madison farmer to host free Thanksgiving meal as homeless shelters see record highs
Robert Pierce is using his own crops and donations from the community to host a community meal...
Madison farmer to host free Thanksgiving meal as homeless shelters see record highs