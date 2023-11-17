Gun deer hunters gear up for season opener during ‘Orange Friday’

Friday is "Orange Friday" at Fleet Farm stores across the state. During the one-day event, which started in 2012, the store offers sharp discounts on blaze orange items and other last-minute hunting gear.(Erin Sullivan)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - For 12 years, Fleet Farm’s Orange Friday has been the one-stop destination for hunters to gear up and get ready for firearm deer hunting season. It’s back this year with deals on apparel, hunt gear, heaters, snacks — and everything you need this hunting season.

The first 500 customers through the doors will receive a limited-edition Fleet Farm “Orange Friday” blaze-orange hat. Orange Friday will feature Hunt Week deals on items that hunters need for a successful day in the woods. Hunters can also save big from 6 a.m. to Noon with a Big Bucks Scratch-Off Ticket that could mean 10% - 50% off their Orange Friday purchase.

Orange Friday is one of Fleet Farm’s largest and most popular events of the year, bringing hunters of all ages in for one-and-done shopping to grab those essential needs for deer camp. Hunters can stock up on the latest gear, fuel up their trucks, get their hunting licenses and buy plenty of snacks for the tree stand.

Fleet Farm kicks off its 12th annual Orange Friday event in all store locations on Friday, Nov. 17 in Wisconsin and Iowa. Stores open at 6 a.m.

