Hmong Institute hosts pre-New Year celebration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Hmong community gathered Thursday to celebrate the coming new year.

The annual Noj Tsiab Celebration was hosted by the Hmong Institute before the upcoming Hmong New Year. Noj tsiab is a meal held the night before the Hmong New Year.

Activities at Thursday night’s event included traditional music and dancing, a meal with family and friends, and the hu plig soul calling ritual. Community members say its a great way to share their culture with other people.

“Diversity is the fabric of what makes us unique and what makes us special, and so us by showcasing the Hmong culture, our religion, our beliefs and our food, is a great way to make new neighbors and friends,” Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute, said.

The Noh Tsiab event gives thanks to ancestors’ spirit for a good harvest and keeping their family healthy, as well as is a time to reflect on the past year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.