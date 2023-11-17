Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans, and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks.(Koji Sasahara | AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Latest News

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, debuts a new...
Kalahari float to make waves at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will make a splash at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade again...
Kalahari float to make waves at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
UW-Madison reports fire at Engineering Hall.
UW-Madison Engineering Hall evacuated for fire