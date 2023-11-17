Madison Fire Dept. investigating cause of duplex garage fire

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that set a garage ablaze Wednesday night.

The total damage to the duplex is still being assessed after the fire destroyed the garage door and caused some damage to the inside of the garage, on the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive.

Crews responded before 9:30 pm. for a report of flames coming from a garage door. When they arrived, firefighters saw charring and smoke painting the top of the garage door.

Firefighters stepped into high gear to get the fire put out. A medic crew pulled a hose line through the front door of the duplex, while an engine crew set up a water supply and brought a line into the garage. A ladder crew forced firefighters’ way into the garage and an engine crew checked to make sure there was no one in the home.

Flames were flowing through the garage, firefighters recounted, and they extinguished it 17 minutes after getting to the home. MFD said firefighters checked to make sure the fire didn’t spread to the ceiling and the adjoining garage wall, while a ladder crew vented out the adjoining duplex.

No one was home on either side of the duplex at the time of the fire, MFD noted. No one was hurt and residents were able to stay in their home.

MGE restored natural gas service to the home, MFD added.

