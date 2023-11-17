MPD: Social media usage at east side restaurant leads to fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly started a fight at a restaurant on Madison’s east side after someone commented on his social media use, Madison police say.

The Madison Police Department reports a man was asked to mute a video around 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Perkins Family Restaurant on Hayes Rd.

The 53-year-old man then allegedly hit the person who asked, as well as someone who tried to intervene.

He left the restaurant before police arrived, but turned himself in later on, MPD said.

The man was arrested for battery, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, officials say.

