Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who hasn’t played since 2021, retiring as a Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga plans to retire from the NFL with the Green Bay Packers after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with them.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that Bulaga had let the team know about his intent to retire as a Packer. Bulaga hasn’t played in the NFL since appearing in one game with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.

“We want to send our congratulations to Bryan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers,” Gutekunst said in a statement. “He was not only one of the premier right tackles in the National Football League, he was also a tremendous teammate who was key to the success of many teams. We wish him, his wife, Abbie, and their family all the best in the years ahead.”

The Packers selected Bulaga out of Iowa with the 23rd overall pick in the 2010 draft. Bulaga played for the Packers from 2010-19 and started 111 regular-season games and 13 playoff games during that stretch. As a rookie, Bulaga helped the Packers win a Super Bowl title as their starting right tackle.

Bulaga, 34, started 10 games for the Chargers in 2020 and one in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.